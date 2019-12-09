West Virginia woman dresses up as Santa to cope with loss

If you are passing through Ashland, West Virginia, and drive down Blackburn Avenue, you might get the opportunity to see Santa.

Connie Parmer has been giving away gifts dressed as Santa Claus for decades. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“It’s just a lot of fun and enjoyment and giving is just the best thing in the world,” said Connie Parmer, a woman who has been dressing up as Santa for decades. “It's just something I love doing, trying to help other people and I’m kind of selfish in a way because I love doing it because it makes me feel good.”

But this story is deeper than meets the eye. Earlier this year, Parmer’s brother, Dwight Daniels, passed away from lung cancer, which made her not want to continue her tradition.

That was until Daniels spoke to her in a dream.

“He said, ‘Why are you giving up now?’” Parmer said. “He said, ‘You're the one who helped me to get gifts for my children when i couldn't do it. You helped me get gifts for my grandkids when I couldn't do it and you game the love you have in your heart.’ That's what made me decide to go ahead and just do it this year.”

That gave Connie the opportunity to give gifts as well as inspiration to her family.

“You just lost a loved one, you just want to give up,” said Rosa Brown, Parmer’s sister. “Personally that would be me. I would just give up and there's times that I want to. So knowing that she's got that zeal to want to be Santa Claus … that encouraged me to get out of bed.”

“Even when you're weeping with sorrow, you can still smile and be able to give to other people because it helps you when you're helping them,” Parmer said.

Parmer says that she is trying to find a way to be able to give gifts all year-round, not just in December.

During the holiday season, she says she will be on her porch every day giving gifts until Christmas Eve.

