Giving the gift of color

Santa’s red suit, a green Christmas tree and colorful strands of lights all showcase the colors of the season many of us are used to seeing at this time of year.

Classmates band together to purchase special glasses for Jacob Prease, allowing the high school student to fully see color for the first time. (Image: NBC News Channel/WECT)

They’re also all things Jacob Prease never fully experienced until he was given the gift of color in the form of special eyeglasses purchased by his classmates.

Color blindness is not a form of blindness at all, but a deficiency in the way people see color. It’s an inherited condition that affects males more than females. In fact, about 8 percent of the male population have color vision problems.

“When I put the glasses on, it was a totally different view of each different color and how they actually were shown,” Prease said.

The entire senior class at North Carolina's Wilmington Christian Academy pitched in to buy the glasses. Thirty-three members of the student government came up with the idea after they saw Jacob struggling with his homework.