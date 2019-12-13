Virginia non-profit gifts power chair to woman in need

A Salem nonprofit has been working for months to bring a Roanoke woman her holiday wish: an electric wheelchair.

Robin Farmer has severe arthritis and trouble walking. For months, she had been working to find an electric wheelchair.

It all started in February, when her insurance company denied her request for a chair because it couldn't fit through her bathroom door.

"She really did need the chair. It's too expensive, about $10,000, and she couldn't afford it on her own," Robin Ramsey, Executive Director of the FREE Foundation, said.

So her doctor reached out in September to the FREE Foundation — a Salem Nonprofit that takes in mobility equipment donations to give to low income, disabled adults.

"He called and was talking to me about how bad she needed the chair, and just was there anything we might have, so I got with one of our volunteer technicians, and he came over and helped me sort through what he had, weed out what was good and what wasn't," Tracy Meador, Programs Manager with the FREE Foundation, said.

Finally, months later, a team effort has led to finding a chair that is the perfect fit.

"It'll definitely make it easier to get her to and from the car, to doctor's appointments and around the house," Malinda Farmer, whose mother is the woman receiving the chair, said.

Malinda, and some volunteers from church, loaded up the power chair and delivered it just before the holidays.

"Christmas comes early but just excited that she'll be able to get out, easily out. She'll feel more confident, too," Malinda said.

It's a year-long journey with a happy ending.

