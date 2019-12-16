Boy with neurological disease serves as Grand Marshal for Goshen parade

Late Infantile Leukodystrophy was not able to stop the joy of a Christmas parade or the will to help a special Virginia two-year-old.

WDBJ7 Photo

Cole Kidd was diagnosed with the severe neurological disease earlier in 2019. It's left him unable to sit up on his own or move his arms and legs.

Late Infantile Leukodustrophy is caused by a genetic mutation, and has required 24/7 care at the Kidd home in Glasgow.

After hearing about Kidd's struggle, a local entrepreneur raised money to hold a giant Christmas parade in the little town of Goshen on December 14 to help the family enjoy the holiday season.

Cole was the Grand Marshal on Saturday night, leading more than 100 entries down the streets of Goshen.

He used many of those streets to toss candies to the crowds along the side. The weather was perfect for the event, and everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Locals said it was the biggest parade anyone in the town could remember. Organizers say they believe they raised close to $10,000 for the family.

You can learn how you can help the Kidd family at the For the Love of Cole website.

