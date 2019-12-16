Virginia family learns of cemetery in backyard months after buying property

A family in Louisa County is looking for answers after they found out, months after they moved into a new home, that two people were buried in their backyard .

“Our son is number one in our life. If he can get the help he needs, I will move anywhere,” Todd Myers said.

Myers and his wife moved to the Mineral home in January, for better schooling for their two children, one of whom has autism.

“We loved it. It’s open. They can ride the four-wheelers and don’t have neighbors. Perfect location. Perfect house," Myers said.

They thought they were alone until one Sunday morning when Lynette Graves stopped by.

“She was wondering if she could drop some flowers for her husband in the backyard who passed away. It seemed strange, but I figured it wouldn’t hurt anything. She saw the strange look on my face and was like, ‘you don’t know, do you?'” Myers said.

That’s when the former homeowner filled him in.

“She said, ‘he’s buried in your backyard,’” Myers said.

That’s when Myers contacted his realtor, and months later, it’s still hard for Myers to process.

“It doesn’t feel like a home anymore,” he said.

The real estate agency said they too had no idea about the backyard graveyard.

"They did something to it. I have no idea what happened to it. We know it was there when they purchased the property and somehow it got removed," Myers said.

Todd learned the man who has a permanent residency at his home is Thomas Graves. Graves died in 2000 and was a longtime law enforcement officer for Louisa County.

“There’s a mat over his grave. I asked Mrs. Graves if this has always been here. And she said no, she stuck it over his grave in case he gets cold at night,” Myers said.

Graves is not alone.

"Mrs. Graves’ mother is buried in this area right here," Myers said.

Documents from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources authenticate the cemetery. The cemetery shares the same address of the home and says up to five people can be buried there. It was constructed in 1850.

"We would have never purchased this house," Myers said.

Myers has a newly formed bond with the Graves family that is forever sealed.

“She just wants to make sure she can come and visit her husband anytime and with that, I promised her she will,” Myers said.

Legally, there are several options. Myers can go to court and petition to have the remains moved to another location. Of course, that’s not what Myers wants to happen. It is a crime, however, to intentionally remove a tombstone, and if the seller intentionally concealed it when trying to sell a property.

