Second Amendment Sanctuary movement has no impact on gun control stance, Fairfax says

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax weighed in on the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement that's swept many Virginia counties for the first time.

Speaking outside a Roanoke City Council meeting, Fairfax said the wave of counties that have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries doesn't sway his opinion on the importance of gun control.

Instead, Fairfax said the focus should remain on what he called "common sense measures" to keep communities safe.

"I think that's what we've really got to focus on. We've got to have a thoughtful, respectful discussion when we go back to the General Assembly," said Fairfax. "But we've also gotta understand that we're here to protect each other, to keep everybody safe."

Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have already said that any new gun control laws will be enforced statewide.

