With winter season comes higher risk of fires

Between the increased use of space heaters, candles and fireplaces, there are a lot more fire hazards inside your home during the winter than usual.

Even though winter doesn't officially start until December 21, much of Virginia has already been feeling those brisk temperatures for several weeks.

Fire departments like Station No. 5 in Roanoke County stay pretty busy this time of year.

"We see a lot of home heating fires that happen during the winter time," Brian Clingenpeel, the community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and EMS, said. "A lot of those are just basically because of combustibles that are placed too close to a heat source. Anything that can burn needs to be kept three feet from the heat."

Household items ,like carpets, drapes, furniture, newspapers and magazines need to be kept a safe distance from wood stoves, fireplaces, space heaters and candles.

"Fire doubles in size about every 30-60 seconds, especially once it gets to what we call open flame production," Clingenpeel said.

Chimneys also present a fire hazard, especially if they've not been properly cleaned or inspected before use.

"What we would be most concerned about is if there's a crack in the liner of that chimney because then if you have a chimney fire, a crack in that liner allows the fire to spread to other parts of the house," he explained.

Though more people are turning to artificial trees, many people still love the smell of a freshly cut evergreen tree inside their homes during the holidays.

However, according to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas tree fires are three times as deadly as regular home fires. The NFPA also found that one in four Christmas tree fires inside the home are caused by electrical problems.

It's important to take proper care of it so the tree doesn't become the nightmare before Christmas that wasn't on your wish list.

"If you use a live Christmas tree, first of all we really want to encourage you to keep it watered because that's what's going to keep it green," Clingenpeel explained. "And a green tree doesn't burn as fast as a dried out tree."

If you get a tree early in the season, it doesn't matter how often you water it, the risk of the tree drying up around Christmas is higher.

"Having that dried out Christmas tree anywhere in your home, even if you moved it from the living room and put it in the garage - it's a huge fire danger," he added. "A dried out tree will burn very, very quickly. And there are lots of videos out there that kind of show that, what happens to a dry tree versus a well-watered tree."

Candle fires are also becoming more common again.

"If used correctly, they can be safe," Clingenpeel said. "What we don't want to have happen is, again, have things that can burn too close to the candle or leaving that candle unattended. That's what we see a lot. They leave the candle burning when they leave the home or go to sleep and you can't do that."

The fire department said that regardless of how a fire starts, today's homes are burning a lot more quickly than they used to.

"Used to be you could have 10 to 15 minutes to get out of your house," Clingenpeel said. "Now we tell folks more like 2 or 3 minutes."

Clingenpeel reminded everyone to make sure that everything is unplugged when you go to bed or leave the house. He also emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms, especially near your bedrooms.

