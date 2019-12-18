'Vaden's Ducky' light display raises awareness for preemies

Having a baby born a premie can be a terrifying experience.

Photo Courtesy Fitzgerald family.

One local family knows that feeling all too well. And this year, they're sharing their nine-foot message in Christmas lights.

"So ducks have just kind of taken over the house; now it's more like lizards and snakes," said Karen Fitzgerald.

"I still like ducks!" her seven-year-old son replied.

Vaden was born prematurely. At three pounds, three ounces, he was 10 weeks early, spending weeks in the NICU.

"And he barely fit into the palm of my husband's hand. And yet somehow he still had a duck," Vaden's mom recalled.

A duck, which is now Vaden's ambassador, is sharing his story and raising awareness for other preemies.

The Fitzgeralds, who moved from South Carolina this year, have dedicated years of raising awareness and funds by putting on a Christmas light display.

The main attraction: a nine-foot duck called 'Vaden's Ducky.'

"When we lived in South Carolina, one in six babies were born premature; here in Virginia, it's one in 10 and while that number is good, it obviously could be much better," Karen Fitzgerald explained.

So the Fitzgerald family has been working to make it much better, each year raising hundreds for the March of Dimes.

"This year, we specifically wanted to focus on doing gift bags for the NICU babies in Lynchburg and Roanoke, so the money will go directly to that instead of directly to the March of Dimes."

You can donate directly on the family's Facebook Fundraising page, or swing by their house to see the light display on Greendale Drive.

