Troopers hope to raise awareness for National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. With the holiday season, West Virginia State Police are urging the community to be cautious on the roadways and to drive sober.

Troopers ask us to drive sober with changing weather conditions and millions traveling for the holidays.

According to the CDC, 29 people in the United States die everyday in a vehicle crash that involves an alcohol-impaired driver. That's one death every 50 minutes.

"Impaired driving is a really big deal, not a lot of people think it is, but it's unsafe," said WVSP Trooper Carlton Smith.

West Virginia State Police say national impaired driving prevention is important not only for December, but for the entire year.

"We can raise awareness and let people know that you're putting lives at danger by choosing to drive impaired — hopefully we can cut down on some of that," Trooper Smith said.

Troopers say impaired doesn't mean driving drunk. If you're using narcotics or prescription medication, that can also risk your life and others as well.

"One of the common misconceptions that I find when I work on the road, is that people believe if they are prescribed something, it's okay to drive," Smith said. "Medications you take can impair you and even on the medication, it says 'do not operate heavy machinery while on this medication.'"

Troopers say they patrol all year round and try to be seen as much as possible. Troopers advise the public to be careful and make arrangements for a ride saying buzzed driving is drunk driving.