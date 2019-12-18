Middle school teacher, ex-Miss Kentucky admits trading sexual photos with teen

UPDATE 12/7/19 @ 4:20 p.m.

A little over a year after her arrest, a former middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky accused of sexting a former student entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Bearse faces the possibility of a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum of 50 years of probation. According to the prosecution, Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Bearse, a former teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between August 2018 and October 2018 using the app Snapchat.

"I didn't keep any of the photos of him or forward them to anyone else," Bearse said. "But I did receive them and I did compliment him in a way which made it look like I did want them, because again I was afraid to not appease him. Since I am the adult and he is just a teenager, it was definitely my fault and I accept the blame for the situation."

Authorities say she and the student exchanged photos between August and October 2018.

In the Kanawha County courtroom Tuesday, Bearse said at least one of those photos was meant for her husband.

"The young man's name was listed next to my husband's on my phone," Bearse said. "From there, he asked me for more and I panicked. I was afraid to not appease him. When he asked for more, I sent him more photos of me which led to him sending a photo of his privates."

One of the student’s parents then found lewd photos of Bearse on the student’s phone, according to a criminal complaint. She was arrested in December 2018.

Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 under her maiden name of Carpenter.

She will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. She will remain out on a $1,000 bond.

UPDATE 12/7/18 @ 4:25 p.m.

A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky who was arrested Friday for allegedly sexting a former student was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Ramsey Carpenter Bearse, 28, of Kanawha County, is charged with four felony counts of distribution or display of obscene matter to minors.

Bearse, a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos. According to the criminal complaint, the photos were sent using Snapchat from August through October of this year.

Investigators say Bearse admitted to sending the photos to the boy.

She was released Friday afternoon on $10,000 property bond.

The school district, Kanawha County Schools, released the following statement to WSAZ: "Mrs. Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School. We cannot comment on personnel matters, but we will follow all applicable policies and procedures. The safety and security of our students is our top priority."

ORIGINAL STORY 12/7/18

A middle school teacher, who is also a former Miss Kentucky, has been arrested.

Ramsey Carpenter Bearse is accused of sexting a former student.

She will be arraigned Friday afternoon in Kanawha County.

Investigators say Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes.

The school district, Kanawha County Schools, released this statement to WSAZ, "Mrs. Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School. We cannot comment on personnel matters, but we will follow all applicable policies and procedures. The safety and security of our students is our top priority."

