Virginia DMV educating travelers on Real IDs needed to travel in 2020

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Thursday and Friday to let flyers know about Real IDs.

You may be aware that starting October 2020, you will have to have the new ID to travel outside any Virginia airport. The DMV said you need to go to your local DMV, fill out the proper paperwork and pay a one-time $10 fee to get a Real ID.

Brandy Brubaker, spokesperson with the Virginia DMV, says Real IDs are optional in Virginia.

"The thing you want to look for is a small star at the upper right-hand corner, that signifies that it is Real ID-compliant, and that's what the TSA agents will be looking for at the security checkpoints," according to Brubaker.

Brubaker said if you are not wanting to get a Real ID, and already have a passport, you can use that as proper identification to fly out of Virginia.

