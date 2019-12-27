Volunteer firefighter's grave robbed of decorations

UPDATE 12/26/19 @ 11:15 p.m.

A family’s grief was elevated over the holidays when their son's gravesite decorations were stolen.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is looking for thieves who took a couple of items from the grave of Wendell “Trey” Rossiter, a firefighter who is buried at Swann Creek Cemetery in Crown City, Ohio.

Rossiter was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Rt. 7 and Rt. 218 just south of Gallipolis in August. He was only 20 years old.

Rossiter served on three different fire departments throughout Gallia County and his colleagues say his loss is one still felt throughout the community.

“He was a good guy,” said fellow firefighter Paul Williams. “A wonderful guy. As young as he was and to do the things that he did and to help the people he did while he was here it's just remarkable and like I said before, we're all better people for knowing him.”

Rossiter was an organ donor. His family says that some of his muscle tissue was given to someone who needed it.

The District 2 Fire Department in Mercerville still includes him on the run sheet of every report they file.

Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to contact the Gallia County Sheriff's Office at 740-446-6555.

__________

UPDATE 9/1/19 @ 9:30 p.m.

A fire department is mourning after a member of their team was killed in a crash Saturday.

Lt. Paul Williams with the 2nd District Fire Department in Gallia County says Rossiter served with their department and two others.

"Wendell was an extremely awesome person. He was with us a little over a year. All he wanted to do is help people, and he did that including helping us as far as who he was and what he did. We're all better men and women for knowing him."

The news is still hard for Williams, the department, and Rossiter's family to process. Williams says they are remembering their friend for his smile and dedication to serving his community.

"We deal with this stuff pretty much everyday, and as tragic as it is, you never want to hear it's one of your own. It became real-real after we had talked to the other first responders and people in the community."

Williams says Rossiter was an organ donor, so he will continue to save lives after his death.

____________

ORIGINAL STORY 8/31/19

One person has died and two others have serious injuries after a crash on State Route 7 in Gallia County, Ohio.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of State Route 218 near Gallipolis.

Troopers say District 2 volunteer firefighter Wendell L Rossiter III, 20, from Gallipolis, was killed when he hit a car trying to turn on to Route 218 from Route 7 which failed to yield to Rossiter's car coming from the opposite direction.

Rossiter's car went off the side of the road, overturned, and he was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two people in the other car were flown to a Huntington hospital where troopers say they have incapacitating injuries.

Route 7 was closed for about two hours after the crash, but has reopened.

