Victim in New Year's Day bar shooting says she thought she was going to die

UPDATE 1/5/20 @ 11:55 p.m.

Scene from outside Kulture Hookah Bar after New Year's Day shooting.

One of the people shot at the Kulture Hookah Bar in West Virginia on New Year's Day is speaking out for the first time.

Aryanah, who does not want her last name revealed, told WSAZ this was one of the first times she has been out since the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington.

Speaking to WSAZ's Sarah Sager, Aryanah said, "They took that person out of the bar. When they took that person out of the bar, that's when the gun shots started firing, and that's when I guess I got shot in my upper abdomen."

Aryanah was with several of her friends on Wednesday ringing in the New Year when shots rang out around 1:30 a.m., hitting Aryanah in the stomach and also hurting two of her friends.

"I was laying down on the ground with my friend. She was asking me if I was okay. I didn't know if I was. I thought I was dying at that time," said Aryanah.

"What was going through your head? Did you know you had been hit right away?" said Sarah.

"At the time, no, I didn't know," said Aryanah. "I thought that they were just shooting paintball guns at first honestly. Like I didn't even know. I knew I had got hit. I felt something, but I didn't feel it until I looked down. That's when I really started feeling it."

"What went through your head at that moment?" asked Sarah.

"That I was dying," said Aryanah. "I was screaming to some of my friends, 'I'm dying. I'm dying.' I wasn't dying. I'm here," said Aryanah.

Aryanah's friend stayed by her side even though she was also injured.

However, Aryanah says the shooting wasn't remotely a typical night at the Kulture Hookah Bar where she had become a regular visitor since it opened up in the summer of 2019.

"I didn't think it would happen that day because I've been going there for so long. Even on Sundays, it was game night. We would go and play games," said Aryanah.

"So are you sad it is shut down right now?" asked Sarah.

"No," said Aryanah. "Because I won't ever go to a bar again".

It was a night meant for celebration that went horribly wrong and left seven victims scarred deeper than on the surface.

"The security at the bar pretty much did all they could. They pat the girls down and the guys down. The guy, I guess, just went outside to get whatever he needed to get to do it," said Aryanah. "I really don't know what to say. Everybody be careful about where you go, and just stay cautious all the time."

Aryanah now plans to go to a trauma counselor to help her move forward. She also told WSAZ she hopes police catch the person responsible for the shooting.

As for the other victims, Aryanah said one of her friends is still n the hospital and will have to relearn how to walk.

The conditions of the other five who were shot are still unclear.

___________

UPDATE 1/3/20 @ 11 p.m.

In the aftermath of 7 people being shot at a New Years party in downtown Huntington, Mayor Steve Williams is talking about changes that could make it harder for new bars to open in the city.

At a news conference Thursday, the mayor said he'd be suggesting changes be made to the city's business license process to include different vetting procedures.

Williams said he didn't know about Kulture Hookah Bar owner Charon Reese's heroin arrest for her role in maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing heroin until after the shooting early New Years morning.

He says the owners of Kulture misrepresented what type of business they'd be running.

The mayor was asked if his proposal to alter the business license process could make it harder for future legitimate bars to open in the city. He said he didn't care.

"I'm going to be meeting with city council and the planning commission as to what we might need to put in place to make sure we aren't opening any more bars in Huntington," Williams said.

Herb Stanley owns the Union Pub and Grill on the same block as the scene of the shooting.

"I was disappointed all of a sudden the bars were brought into this, like it's our fault," Stanley said. "That place was not a bar and did not have a license. Now all of a sudden we are at fault? The blame goes to the zoning board and to the city. I've said it over and over. People make mistakes, but just own up to it."

Stanley is hoping the changes the mayor is talking about don't go too far.

"I hope they cool down and don't make any hasty decisions," Stanley said. "That place wasn't a bar at all. I'm afraid they're going to pass things they'll regret later on."

The mayor said the bars and restaurants in Huntington do an honorable and safe business, but he 's concerned about new entities coming in, and he said he has reason to worry.

___________

UPDATE 1/2/20 @ 8:05 p.m.

A man from Detroit is wanted in connection with a New Year's Day bar shooting that injured seven people, Huntington Police said Thursday night.

Kymonie Desean Davis, 30, has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. Investigators say he also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Police said two of the seven victims are in critical condition.

Earlier on Thursday, city leaders announced a cease and desist order to close the establishment. During that news conference, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the shooting resulted from a dispute between people and is not considered random.

___________

UPDATE 1/2/20 @ 6:30 p.m.

The city of Huntington will be issuing a cease and desist order to close a bar where seven people were shot on New Year's Day, Mayor Steve Williams said Thursday during a news conference.

Two of the seven victims are in critical condition, but all are considered stable, Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.

The shootings took place just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Mayor Williams said the establishment originally applied to the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals as a retail business and was approved. The company later applied for a special permit to open as a bar, which was also approved, but the business was told they needed to take additional steps, including obtaining a new certificate of occupancy and business license before opening as a bar. The city says Kulture LLC never took those steps.

The mayor also said the business has not paid any taxes, which helped prompt the decision for the cease and desist order.

"They haven't paid the first penny of taxes," Williams said.

He added that the Board of Zoning Appeals will be altering the business licensing process to prevent this type of incident from happening again. As to whether those changes could prevent future legitimate bars from opening in Huntington, the mayor says that's a cost he's willing to take.

"I don't care if it hurts anyone," Williams said. "I don't believe we need any more bars here. The intent is we don't have an over-development of bars. The bars and restaurants that are in Huntington do an honorable and safe business. I am concerned about new entities coming in. We have reason to worry."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charleston, the owner of Kulture Hookah Bar is Charon Chere Harris, also known as Charon Reese. Investigators say she pleaded guilty in 2016 to maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing heroin.

Cornwell said three search warrants have been issued -- one at the bar and two involving vehicles. He said the warrants have yielded several items of evidence.

Investigators also say that multiple law enforcement agencies have been involved with investigating criminal activity at the location, but there has been no action based on what they found.

In response to a question about the whether the city is safe, the mayor replied, "Of course, Huntington is safe. "Our crime has been declining every single year."

City officials have not released the names or ages of the victims at this time.

"For a stunt like this, for individuals to come in and say we are going to open a retail shop and just have an open party bar or private club, and then to come in on New Years night and shoot up the place is unacceptable," Mayor Williams said. "We won't allow that to happen in our town."

There is no word about a suspect at this time. Cornwell said the shooting resulted from a dispute between people and is not considered random. So far, about half of the major parties involved have been interviewed.

Huntington City leaders are expected to release more information Thursday about the mass shooting that happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Seven people were injured. No one was killed.

City officials say they will hold a news conference about the incident at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A mass shooting, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive (an independent research and data collection organization), is when four or more people are shot and or killed in a single event at the same general time and location. That number does not include the shooter.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the extent of their injuries. However, Bonnie Williams tells WSAZ that her daughter Elizabeth Wells, 29, is among the victims and is recovering at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was working at the bar as a security guard when the incident happened.

Police say they do not believe that the incident was random. There is still no word from police on a potential suspect at this time. Witnesses say a dispute inside the bar that continued outside may have led to the shooting.

Wednesday night, WSAZ worked to reach out to every member of Huntington City Council based on the contact information provided on the city’s website.

All members that we talked to declined to comment. Others did not return phone calls or text messages at the time of this publication.

Huntington City Council chairman Mark Bates said that he doesn’t want to speculate until council members have a report from HPD.

WSAZ also reached out to some members of the Huntington Board of Zoning Appeals. Members we reached declined to comment. One wasn’t aware of the shooting until our phone call.

The establishment was approved by the zoning board in the Summer of 2019. However the establishment did not have a liquor license, according to the state of West Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. Without a liquor license the fate of the Kulture Hookah Bar remains in the hands of the city of Huntington.

WSAZ asked people at the establishment for comment Wednesday, but they declined.

We have new information about the owner of the bar involved in a mass shooting in Huntington.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charleston, the owner of Kulture Hookah Bar is Charon Chere Harris, also known as Charon Reese.

Investigators say she pleaded guilty in 2016 to maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing heroin.

According to a news release from that time, Harris never lived in the apartment. She leased it to allow a man from Detroit to sell heroin there.

Harris was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Police say the victims were both inside and outside the bar.

The seven victims were taken to the hospital either via personal vehicles or EMS. No fatalities have been reported, but the conditions of the victims has not been released.

The Associated Press reports that more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time



UPDATE 1/1/20 @ 7:45 p.m.

While police have not released the names or conditions of the seven victims of a New Year’s Day bar shooting in downtown Huntington, one of the victim’s mothers shared her story.

Bonnie Williams tells us her daughter, 29-year-old Elizabeth Wells, was shot. Williams was understandably emotional talking about the possibility of losing her daughter.

Although it looks like Elizabeth is going to be OK, it was a terrifying morning for Williams and her family.

She got a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday that there had been a shooting at Kulture Hookah bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Williams explained that her daughter Elizabeth was working security there that night.

"I felt so darn weak,” Williams said. “My mind's still racing. It was racing then. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy at all. Because this is not no feeling a parent should have to go through."

Some of Williams’ questions were answered when she called the hospital. Her daughter had been shot in the stomach and was out of surgery, listed in stable condition.

“I'm still in shock,” Williams said. “I'm pretty sure the other victims' families are in the same condition. I haven't been asleep yet since 3 or 3:30 ... so."

That shock was felt by several other families as Huntington Police confirmed six others had been shot.

Their names and conditions have not been released, but no fatalities have been reported.

“We could have lost our children this morning, on New Year’s,” Williams said.

While it’s not the start of the new year she had hoped for, she has faith it will be filled with healing and strength.

"We're going to pull through this,” Williams said. “We're going to pull through it. One day at a time, one step at a time.”

Williams also told us her daughter was conscious and talking – feeling very lucky to be alive.

The Associated Press reports that more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

Mayor Steve Williams has released a statement following the mass shooting at a Huntington bar early Wednesday morning.

"Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Mayor Williams said.

"We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps."

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Police say the victims were both inside and outside the bar.

The seven victims were taken to the hospital either via personal vehicles or EMS. No fatalities have been reported, but the conditions of the victims has not been released.

Family of one of the victims tell us her name is Elizabeth Wells. She is 29.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A city spokesman released the following statement later Wednesday afternoon:

"The Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting at Kulture. This investigation includes all licenses and permits. Various facets of the investigation are continuing to evolve and when we have updated information, we will advise the media of these findings."

Huntington Police confirm seven people were shot early Wednesday morning in a mass shooting at a bar.

The shooting happened at Kulture Hookah Bar a little before 1:30 Wednesday morning. Some of the victims were inside, others outside the bar in the 1100 block of 4th Ave.

Witnesses say a dispute inside the bar that continued outside may have led to the shooting. Police do not believe it was a random act.

The seven victims were taken to the hospital either via personal vehicles or EMS. No fatalities have been reported, but the conditions of the victims has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

At least four and possibly five people have been shot inside a Huntington bar.

Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell says some of the injuries are serious. The shooting happened about 1:30 Wednesday morning at Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Chief Cornwell says several victims were taken to the hospital in private cars, while others were taken by ambulance.

Evidence markers are visible across 4th Ave. from the bar and on the street immediately in front. The WSAZ crew at the scene reports the door to the bar had been shattered.

At least two people have been shot during New Year's festivities at a Huntington bar.

The shooting happened a little after 1:30 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of 4th Ave, outside Kulture Hookah Bar.

A security guard at the bar tells our crew at the scene two people were shot. One of the victims is a security guard.

Huntington Police have not commented on the shooting.

