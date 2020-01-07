Virginia surgeon 'smelled of alcohol' after crash

A LewisGale surgeon has been charged with DUI after hitting and injuring a man.

WDBJ7 photo of intersection where crash took place.

A Christiansburg police officer noted in an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Stuart Goldstein that he smelled of alcohol. When the officer asked how much he had to drink, Goldstein told the officer he had a glass of wine.

Goldstein is now charged with a DUI in the Saturday night incident that sent the victim, 51-year-old Clarence Hutchinson of Christiansburg, to a hospital. Police say in the arrest warrant Goldstein cooperated with police and agreed to take sobriety tests. Those tests indicated signs of impairment, leading to his arrest.

Goldstein is a surgeon at Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.

A spokesperson for the health system issued a statement saying, "Dr. Stuart Goldstein is a surgeon with LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and an affiliated physician practice. Until the investigation has been completed, we do not have additional information to share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who were involved in this tragic accident."

Huchinson was hit when walking from the area around Super 8 on North Franklin Street toward the Walmart. Police say the incident occurred just north of the intersection of Laurel Street and North Franklin. The driver was in the left-most lane traveling northbound.

Hutchinson was originally taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in serious condition and has since been moved to Carilion. Doctors say he is getting better but didn't give specifics on his condition.

The arrest warrant for Goldstein says he has no criminal record. There are no additional charges, but the case remains under investigation.

