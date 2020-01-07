Gunshot may have caused leak in Virginia county's water tower

An apparent gunshot led to a leak in the water tower at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The leak started sometime Saturday night and was discovered Sunday morning.

A small hole, about an inch wide, caused about 25 gallons to leak every minute.

The hole is high on the tank and hard to access, so investigators say they aren't positive a gunshot caused it, but they say if that's what it was, this was a dangerous act of vandalism.

The county planned to let the water continue leaking until it got below the hole, and then crews will make repairs to the tower sometime this week, according to Henry County’s Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner.

