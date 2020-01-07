Lynchburg museum unveils exhibit featuring restored Confederate battle flag

A museum exhibit that's been generating opinions since it was first proposed more than a year ago has officially opened in Lynchburg.

A restored Confederate battle flag, captured more than 150 years ago during the Civil War, is showcased at the Lynchburg Museum. It's part of an exhibit called "Five Forks Battle Flag: A Community Perspective."

The Lynchburg Home Guard Civil War Reenactors spent more than ten years raising roughly $12,000 to restore the flag, which was recently repaired by conservators specializing in textiles.

Leaders with the Lynchburg museum system say they carefully collected feedback from the community before creating an exhibit that incorporated the flag.

"With an artifact like this that evokes such strong emotions, that really meant taking time to gather community input about what our community wanted to see in this exhibit," said Lynchburg Museum System director Ted Delaney.

The Lynchburg Museum's exhibit marks the first time the flag has been on public display since its restoration. The flag is officially on loan from the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, which owns the artifact.

The exhibit will remain in place through the end of January.

