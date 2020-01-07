Internal Revenue administrators announce 2020 standard federal mileage rate

Tax season is almost upon us and Internal Revenue administrators have announced changes to the standard federal mileage rates for the 2020 tax season.

The mileage rates for 2020 have a few differences from 2019.

For business use of a car, van, pickup truck or panel truck, the rate for 2020 will be 57.5 cents per mile.

This is down from 58 cents per mile last year after seeing an increase from 54.5 cents per mile in 2018.

Other rates include 17 cents per mile for medical purposes, which is down three cents from last year, and 14 cents per mile for people working for a charitable organization.

Tammy Dalton, the CPA of Alliance Tax and Bookkeeping LLC, said even with the deductions made, this is still a great benefit.

"The benefit is that you have a deduction," Dalton said. "If you use your car for business, you should use that deduction for your business," she said. "It reduces your income so it will be a tax benefit to you."

Dalton said this applies specifically to businesses.

"You can't use you're employee business expenses as an itemized deduction on your personal on your personal return," Dalton said. "This is the same as it was in 2019," she said.

However, the 2020 mileage rate is also allowing people to claim mileage tax deduction if they are doing something related to their business.

For more on the 2020 mileage rate, visit the IRS website for their official statement.