State foster care problem among focus of W.Va. legislative session

West Virginia’s legislative session is set to get underway Wednesday at the state Capitol.

The foster care problem, a result of the opioid crisis, and broadband expansion are among issues of the 2020 West Virginia legislative session.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw told WSAZ Tuesday that one of the topics the House will be working on is broadband expansion.

"We know that internet connectivity is to this century, what the interstate highways were to the last century," said Hanshaw. "It's how goods and services flow through our society today. But we've got so many parts of our state that can't effectively participate in a 21st century economy because, internet connectivity in those areas is so poor."

Another major focus in the House and Senate will be the state’s foster care problem – fueled by the opioid epidemic.

As we’ve reported before, the system in West Virginia is overwhelmed, with nearly 7,000 children in the state's care.

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael said a committee will be formed to focus specifically on the foster care issue.

“This is a problem that's been festering for a long time, and we have various committees that deal with it in some degree, but I want a complete focus on helping these children,” Carmichael said.

Hanshaw also plans on introducing a bill as early as Wednesday that will help make it easier for people to become foster parents.

“We've worked with the governor's office and the DHHR personnel to formulate another bill that we intend to advance as early as Wednesday to make it easier for men, women and couples that want to be foster parents here in West Virginia to actually do that," said Hanshaw.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Miley says he is also eager to focus on the foster care problem.

It is not clear yet if that will be a major topic of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan for the upcoming session. The governor’s State of the State address is scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesday from the Capitol. You can stream it live on WSAZ.com.