Gov. Northam discusses Monday's gun rally

Governor Ralph Northam is standing behind proposed gun control legislation following Monday’s gun rally at the Virginia State Capitol.

The governor said he is pleased the rally was peaceful and says he listened to the 22,000 gun advocates who took to the streets of Richmond.

However, Northam said he is also listening to the two million voters who supported "common sense" gun legislation this past election by voting in Democrats, many of whom ran on platforms including gun control.

Northam says he is not coming for people’s guns; he is working to keep the commonwealth safe.

“I am willing to work with people from both sides of the aisle, from all parts of Virginia, but we have to be able to sit down at the table and agree to disagree and find things that we have in common and then do what is in the best interest of Virginia. And that is to keep Virginia safe,” Northam said.

The proposed gun control legislation that has already passed the Virginia Senate includes universal background checks and Red Flag Laws.

