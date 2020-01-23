West Virginia murder suspect captured in Virginia

UPDATE 1/23/20 @ 9:55 a.m.

A man wanted out of Charleston, West Virginia, on a first-degree murder charge has been taken into custody in Hampton, Virginia, by U.S. Marshals.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Gerard "Rodo" Spencer, 35, was picked up Thursday morning.

Spencer is accused in the April 6 shooting death of Ronald Seawright Jr.. That shooting happened in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue on Charleston's West Side.

UPDATE 5/21/19 @ 2:35 p.m.

U.S. Marshals need your help finding a man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Charleston man earlier this spring.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Gerard "Rodo" Spencer, 35. Marshals say Spencer is wanted in connection with the April 6 shooting death of Ronald Seawright Jr.. That shooting happened in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue on Charleston's West Side.

Marshals believe Spencer is still in West Virginia, but they say he has personal ties in New York and Virginia and may have fled the state. They say he has connections to Hampton Roads and New Port News in Virginia and to The Bronx and Brooklyn in New York.

Spencer is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a chest tattoo that reads "Ciana."

Marshals say Spencer could be using the alias Gerard Strong or Gerard Hunter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or go online to www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

UPDATE 4/6/19 @ 11 a.m.

Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for murder after an early morning homicide on Saturday. It happened on the city's West Side.

Gerard Matthew Spencer, 35, is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Ronald Seawright Jr. Police said the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

Seawright was found dead on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with knowledge of Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/6/2019

Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

Ronald L. Seawright Jr., 32, was found dead on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue from a single gunshot wound to the head.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

