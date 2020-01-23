No injuries reported in large fire at former Bedford Middle School

Fire heavily damaged the old Bedford Middle School Thursday morning.

Crews battling massive fire at the old Bedford Middle School. WDBJ7 Photo.

Firefighters say the fire may have been burning an hour or more by the time they were called, which was about 3 a.m., as it was heavily involved by the time crews arrived.

A search of the building showed no one inside, and no firefighters were hurt.

The cause has not been determined. Police say there has been vandalism on the grounds recently, but it's too early to say if there is a connection. A fire marshal investigation is underway.

The fire began on the right side of the main building, and traveled through the attic and roof to the other side. The building has sustained heavy damage, and the floors collapsed early on. The spire in the center of the building also collapsed. The fire has not reached the "Old Yellow" building or any of the other school buildings.

Crews from five stations, totaling about 45 firefighters, are working the scene of the old school, at 503 Longwood Avenue. Firefighters have experienced some setbacks due to a lack of water pressure, as well as from a new roof that was built over the original one.

While the fire is approximately 95 percent contained, crews will remain on scene for at least the next several hours. Local restaurants have brought food and coffee for the people working the fire.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the school, even after crews are gone; do not try to enter the building.

Fire-damaged Bedford Middle School has historic past

