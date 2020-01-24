Photos released of person of interest in apparent arson at former Bedford Middle School

Bedford police say a fire early Thursday at the former Bedford Middle School was intentionally set, and they have released surveillance photos of a person of interest. They are attached to this story.

Surveillance photos courtesy Bedford Police Department

The Bedford police are attempting to recover all cameras that were inside the building and will be reviewing all the photos.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, please call Bedford Police at 540-587-6011 or Fire Marshal Investigator George at 434-566-7905..

No further information has been released.

Fire crews continue to extinguish hot spots after flames rekindled Thursday night and Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire heavily damaged the old Bedford Middle School Thursday morning.

Firefighters say the fire may have been burning an hour or more by the time they were called, which was about 3 a.m., as it was heavily involved by the time crews arrived.

A search of the building showed no one inside, and no firefighters were hurt.

The cause has not been determined. Police say there has been vandalism on the grounds recently, but it's too early to say if there is a connection. A fire marshal investigation is underway.

The fire began on the right side of the main building, and traveled through the attic and roof to the other side. The building sustained heavy damage, and the floors collapsed early on. The spire in the center of the building also collapsed. The fire has not reached the "Old Yellow" building or any of the other school buildings.

Crews from five stations, equaling about 45 firefighters, responded to the old school, at 503 Longwood Avenue. Firefighters experienced some setbacks due to a lack of water pressure, as well as from a new roof that was built over the original one.

Fire crews are asking people to stay away from the school, even after crews are gone; do not try to enter the building.

