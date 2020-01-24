USA BMX comes to Virginia Horse Center

Normally outside the Virginia Horse Center's Anderson Arena, it’s horse trailers, but Thursday, it was a trailer for BMX.

WDBJ7 Photo

“Really kind of excited for us to come to the Virginia Horse Center," John David, USA BMX's Chief Operating Officer, said. "Take what’s honestly one of our major events, the second race of the season, and bring it right here to Lexington.”

Inside, there was a difference too, as they carried out the final grooming on hills and banked dirt curves.

"We utilize about 3000 cubic yards of dirt," David said. "What's so great about the Virginia Horse Center is we're actually able just to excavate the dirt right out of the arena floor and the couple of floor areas we have."

Competitor Joshua McGuigan was looking over the course as they worked.

“It’s not very technical,” he said.

McGuigan studied the course with a practiced eye.

He explained, “It’s just got like a good flowing lip to it.”

He was ranked 18th in the country among 10-year-old riders. He’s been riding since he was five.

“It’s just a lot funner than other sports, I think," McGuigan said. "And I’ve been doing it for so long that I don’t want to stop doing it because it’s so fun.”

“We’ve got classes literally for everybody," David said. "That's what you're going to be so amazed when you come to see the BMX event live and in color, is it's nothing but families. It's some great family fun, but it's also a sport that's an Olympic sport."

They'll have the course ready by Friday afternoon's first events. McGuigan says he's ready.

“It’s gonna’ be awesome.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.