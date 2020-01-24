Lawmaker proposes bill to extend time students learn cursive writing in W.Va.

In Tina Cooper's third grade class at Cox Landing Elementary, you will find her students practicing their loops, curves and curlicues.

A student in third grade at Cox Landing Elementary School practices cursive writing.

Cursive writing is part of her curriculum, teaching the students how to properly write script. You will find her showing the students how to correctly join the letters together, teaching them a skill she says they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

She says by the time her students finish third grade, they should know how to write in cursive legibly and use the correct margins and spacing between letters in a word or words in a sentence.

"Everybody says cursive writing is dead and that you shouldn't use cursive writing," Cooper said. "They say you shouldn't waste the time to teach cursive writing, but they are going to need it."

Cooper says the students will use it to do things like fill out important documents, write checks and even read pieces of history.

"All of our historical documents, or the majority of them, are written in cursive writing," Cooper said. "You need to know how to read those. They need to know why it is important."

Cooper says it can also help students with their fine motor skills.

Teagen Hudson, who is in her class, says she enjoys learning cursive writing because it is fun and she feels it is quick to write.

"It's faster and you don't have to spend so much time writing it," said Hudson. She says her favorite thing to write in cursive is her name.

She also says it will come in handy in her future when it comes time for filling out certain applications.

"Whenever you are older and you have to fill out a job application, you are going to need to be able to write in cursive," Hudson said.

Her classmate, Brooklyn Spurlock, says her favorite thing to write is her sister's name because of all the loops and curves.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, cursive writing is currently taught in West Virginia schools from second to fourth grade.

However, a House bill that is working its way through the West Virginia Legislature is proposing extending that instruction until fifth grade before a student enters middle school.

Cooper says she feels cursive writing is still a necessity. She says in a time when technology and typing in text is so much a part of children's lives, it is important they still learn this form of penmanship because technology doesn't always work and isn't always readily available.

She also says that a student's writing says a lot about their personality and is an extension of them.

"How you write it says a lot about you believe," Cooper said.