Investigators find accelerant connected to arson at former Bedford Middle School

Investigators looking into a fire that severely damaged the former Bedford Middle School say they have confirmed the fire was arson with the finding of an accelerant in a room in the building.

Photos courtesy Waukeshaw Development

The unidentified accelerant was found on the first floor with the help of a K9 from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office; the dog specializes in arson investigations.

During a briefing with reporters Friday afternoon, Bedford County fire marshal Leo George said a preliminary investigation has determined that the person responsible for causing Thursday's fire may have tried to spark the blaze in three separate locations: on the basement, first, and second levels of the school. While the basement and first floor fires fizzled out, George said flames sparked on the second floor were able to spread and destroy the building.

George said efforts to investigate the fire will continue Friday night and into the weekend. Now that the building has been stabilized, the K-9 from Pittsylvania County will be taken to the second floor room where Thursday's fire originated to search for signs of accelerant and other evidence.

Accelerant taken from the first floor is being sent to a crime lab for testing.

Click here to watch Friday's news conference with fire investigators.

Investigators are looking for at least one person seen on surveillance photos before the fire was reported early Thursday. They say they are looking at more than 100 leads, and have cleared some potential persons of interest, but they have not identified a suspect.

Police say, "We will follow all leads and we will find this person."

Forensics teams have gathered evidence in hopes of narrowing the search for the specific cause and arsonist.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, please call Bedford Police at 540-587-6011 or Fire Marshal Investigator George at 434-566-7905.

Investigators say most of the damage from the fire is on the second floor, with the roof having collapsed; the first floor is more stable.

Click for other stories about this fire.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.