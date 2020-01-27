WV foster family's story on 'Today' show sparks big response

A West Virginia foster family's story that's been shared across the country may be helping to spark change to the foster care system in West Virginia.

The 'Today' show on NBC ran a story last week spotlighting the effect the drug crisis has on children.

The mother at the center of the story, Monica Kinder, says she's overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she's seen since the story aired.

"It really touched my heart and my husband's heart, because we don't ask for help," she said.

The Kinders have fostered more than 20 children over six years, many affected by West Virginia's drug crisis.

The Kinders have a leaking roof in their kitchen in their home in Charleston.

"My husband has patched it several times, but it's not gonna last forever," the mother said.

The family's story was so moving that NBC was flooded with offers of support from viewers.

Lowe's is giving the family $12,000 to help repair their leaky roof.

Sam's Club is giving them $10,000 worth of groceries.

"I'm overwhelmed," Kinder said. "We did not do this for money, but I'm just so thankful there are still people out there that care about others."

Monica will be making a trip to the state Capitol Monday morning to meet with the governor and legislators about a foster care bill.

"The little bit of stipend we get a month, it doesn't cover everything," Monica said. "Hopefully our story will push them to pass this bill."

