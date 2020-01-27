A hero's homecoming: Military dad surprises daughters after being overseas for months

Army Sgt. Kenneth Mills has been in Korea for a little more than four months, deploying overseas for his first tour in September.

Sgt. Kenneth Mills hugs his daughter Kennedy, 6, in her kindergarten class at Heritage Elementary.

While he has been away, his family has been keeping in contact with him through phone calls and video calls. His wife Ashley said he has had to miss several milestones in his young daughters' lives.

"It's a big sacrifice," his wife said. "Yeah, it's dangerous when they go overseas when they are on deployment, but it's hard for them to be away from their families. Not just to fight for their country but to be away from their families and be away from home and everything they know. He has to miss out on all the little things like the first day of dance class, the first day of school, them learning to read, just little milestones that you take for granted he is having to miss."

Mills says her husband was supposed to return home in December for Christmas, but says "the needs of the Army" kept him overseas.

"We've known since he left that we wanted to surprise them," Mills said. "We know we wanted to make his homecoming very special."

His daughters, ages 6, 4 and 2, have had to learn how to adjust over the past few months to not having their dad home.

"It's hard when you've got three and they are crying, saying 'I just want daddy,'" Mills said. "But you have to be strong to show them it's OK that daddy is over there for a purpose and he will be back and, in the meantime mommy is here, and we will make it through it. We will work through it and then that makes when daddy comes home even more special, like today."

For his oldest girls, Friday started out like most school days with both girls in their classrooms, Presley in pre-school and Kennedy in kindergarten.

"My daddy is in Korea," Kennedy said to WSAZ's Taylor Eaton. "He's in the Army."

Little did she and her sister know what surprise was about to show up at their school.

Sgt. Mills and his wife showed up to Heritage Elementary in Carter County early Friday morning, Mills first surprising his daughter Kennedy in her class.

There wasn't a dry eye in the room as he walked through the door.

"Daddy!" you could hear Kennedy exclaim over her classmates. She was overcome with emotion as she ran into her dad's arms.

The two embraced for minutes, soaking up every moment of him being home.

"I love you daddy," she kept saying to him.

After stopping in her classroom, he then walked to the cafeteria where his daughter Presley was eating school lunch.

As he sat down beside her at her table, she didn't look up until she heard her dad lovingly say her name.

From there, he then traveled to surprise his youngest, Reagan, who sat on her dad's lap and gave him several big hugs and kisses.

"Just seeing their faces made up for the lost time I've had," Sgt. Mills said.

The family says despite what the calendar says, they are going to celebrate Christmas since they weren't able to in December.

"It feels like Christmas, it really does," Ashley said. "We are going to put our tree back up. It's exactly the emotions that we wanted to experience on Christmas."

Sgt. Mills will only be home for three short weeks before he returns to Korea to finish his tour. He will return home in September.

"It's going to fly by I know that but I am going to make every second count," Mills said.

"I already dread the time it comes to put him back on that plane to go back over there, but we are trying not to think about that too much and just try to live in the here and the now, and just try to get as many memories and moments in that we can while he is here," said his wife Ashley.