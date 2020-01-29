Bath County Schools deep clean following illness-related absences

Bath County Schools have shut their doors for a couple days this week after a large number of faculty and students called out sick.

Quiet classrooms sat empty at Bath County High School Tuesday. Only the spritz of cleaning bottles broke the silence.

"Disinfecting everything that doesn't move basically," Principal Michael Perry said.

A deep clean of the high school and other schools in Bath County came after a high number of both students and staff called out sick.

"We had several people out in the beginning of the day, and then it was just a constant drip into the office of students saying they were feeling bad and checking out," Perry said.

187 students from kindergarten to grade 12 were absent from class Monday, Superintendent Sue Hirsh said.

That's nearly 35 percent of the students in the entire district.

"When you add it all up, it sounded like a two-day closing of school, which even in inclement weather, is a very difficult decision. I thought that was the thing to do," Hirsh said.

Some students reported being sick with the flu, but there were other illness-related absences as well, she said.

Janitors will get the time to focus on the nooks and crannies of the building and will use aerosol disinfectants to clean big rooms like the auditorium.

"Schools had been doing extra cleaning. This gives us a chance to do even more, to go beyond what we've done and to include some school buses," Hirsh said.

It's all in the hope that once the classrooms fill back up Thursday, people will stay healthy.

