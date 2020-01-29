Juveniles charged for allegedly throwing rocks at cars on I-64 in West Virginia

UPDATE 1/28/20 @ 7:40 p.m.

Milton Police say two juveniles are facing charges after throwing rocks and damaging several cars along I-64.

Calls kept pouring in to the Milton Police Department Tuesday from victims with extensive damage to their cars. Police say thousands of dollars of damage has been reported after two kids were caught throwing rocks at passing cars on Interstate 64.

Police say this happened Friday and Saturday in the eastbound lanes. At first, five victims came forward to report damage to their cars.

As of Tuesday morning, that number had climbed to nine with calls still coming in. Police say victims have been submitting estimates and pictures — the biggest estimate coming in at more than $9,300. According to police, that victim had just bought their new car.

Police say some of the cars had damage to the windshield, hood and grill. Others had side windows busted out and one car had damage to the passenger side.

"My officers explained to me that some of these (rocks) that were being thrown were as big as grapefruits," said Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons.

Parsons says the rocks that were being thrown were pieces of limestone being used for construction along the interstate.

"I talked to two of the victims on the phone this morning and they both said the same thing, they thought they were being shot," Parsons said. "They thought that somebody had shot their vehicle. When they throw it, it's like a bomb. It just explodes."

Police say there were no cameras in the area where it happened, so they thought it would be difficult to track down the culprits. However, police say those responsible left behind something that helped lead them right to them.

"They left their cell phone in the clearing where they were throwing from," Parsons said.

Police say they were able to determine that two kids were hiding in a wooded area along the interstate tossing the rocks. The two are now facing charges including destruction of property.

According to police, some of the charges are felonies because of the amount of the damage. Police say they are consulting with the prosecutor's office to determine if any other charges will be filed.

The names of the kids will not be released because of their age.

Police say they believe the kids were just doing it as a prank. However, they say it is a life-threatening crime that could have caused serious harm to any of the drivers or passengers.

"The scary part is you are driving down the interstate with your family and all of the sudden something crashes through your windshield and causes you to lose control of your vehicle and run into the ditch and flip and injure your family," Parsons said.

Police say, thankfully, no one was injured. However, almost a dozen victims now have thousands of dollars worth of repairs that need to be made.

"Very frustrating for the owners of the vehicles," Parsons said. "They weren't doing anything but traveling and now they have damage that they are going to have to turn into their insurance probably to get made whole."

Police say if you believe you have also been a victim, you should call Milton Police at 304-743-9211.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/28/20

