West Va. school bus driver arrested for DUI appears in court

Shirley Perrine says she was just seconds away from being involved in a terrifying accident involving a Kanawha County School bus on Thursday.

A school bus driver charged with DUI had a hearing in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Thursday morning.

Susan Lipscomb, 58, of Charleston, was arrested and charged after the school bus she drove was in a multiple vehicle crash on I-77.

Test results came back saying Lipscomb was not under the influence of alcohol during the crash. Officials are waiting on results from drug tests.

Magistrates set her bond at $100,000. The defense argued a cash only bond was too excessive for Lipscomb's three misdemeanor charges, and the magistrate allowed property to be included in the set bond. If Lipscomb posts bond, she will be placed on home confinement,

Lipscomb is suspended without pay from the Kanawha County Board of Education.

A trial date has not been scheduled at this time, but it will take place in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Jan. 16

A school bus driver has been arrested and charged with DUI after a fiery four-vehicle accident Thursday morning involving a Kanawha County school bus with six children on board.

Emergency crews say two children were taken to the hospital after the multi-car crash. It happened around 8 a.m. along I-77 near mile marker 99.

The children's injuries appear to be non-life threatening, officials say. The bus was heading from Sissonville to Capital High School.

Susan Ann Lipscomb, 58, of Charleston was arrested and charged with three counts of driving under the influence-causing bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

Another car involved in the collision caught fire. That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Schools bus transportation officials and the Kanawha County Schools security office were fully cooperative with the investigation.

Kanawha County Schools says Lipscomb has been employed since 1998. She was a substitute bus aide, then a bus aide. She started in her current role as bus operator in September of 2005, so she has been in her current role for almost 15 years.

At the Kanawha County School Board meeting Thursday, board members asked transportation director, Brette Fraley to speak on what the hiring process looks like for bus drivers.

"The bus driving program is extensive," Fraley told WSAZ. "It takes three to four months to get through it typically. They go through re-certification, they have to take the online test, constant training. It's a good program."

Fraley also says that background checks, fingerprints and random drug testing are required.

The communications director for Kanawha County Schools released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"We are not able to discuss personnel matters, however all KCS bus drivers are subject to our policies and state and federal law. KCS policy G55A addresses bus drivers who are in an accident and other bus driver drug testing. We take the safety of our students very seriously and that is why this policy is very specific about driver conduct and testing pre-employment and during employment with random drug screens. Discipline for employees is covered in KCS G13 and State Code. KCS holds every driver to all laws, policies and procedures at the county, state and federal level. As with any KCS employee, we will follow any applicable disciplinary procedure."

What typically would be a smooth drive to work for Shirley Perrine, turned into one of the scariest moments of her life.

"I heard metal crushing, I saw the sparks flying," Perrine told WSAZ. "It was horrific."

Police say a Kanawha County School bus rear-ended another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash and causing that first vehicle involved to catch fire.

"I noticed a school bus racing down on that lane and for a split second I said to myself, he's not going to stop in time, he's going too fast and all those cars were starting to slow down," Perrine said.

Perrine says she was riding right in front of the bus in the exit lane but moved to another lane just in the nick of time.

"I saw the debris go flying onto my car, I saw sparks underneath a car and then all of the sudden, it ignited in a big ball of flames and I am almost like right in the middle of this," Perrine said. "So I'm scared to death."

Emergency crews say two children and one adult were taken to the hospital after the multi-car crash. It happened around 8 a.m. along Interstate 77 near mile-marker 99.

Police say the woman behind the wheel was Susan Lipscomb, WSAZ did another story on that crash which you can click here to see.

"You're trusting your children with them, I don't know. They say they do background checks and drug tests but apparently they need to do a little more. Because, that should never happen," Perrine said.

Perrine also says she will think twice every time she gets behind the wheel.

"It's scary to think what happens so quickly in life."

Lipscomb was arrested and charged with three counts of driving under the influence-causing bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

