College campuses like Virginia Tech plan for 2020 Census

Census 2020 will be administered in just a few months and a decade of change means some communities may look very different now than in the last census.

A massive effort is underway to start counting every person in the United States. And that includes college students, most of whom were in elementary school the last time the census was taken.

In just ten years, Virginia Tech student Lila De La Rosa's life has changed dramatically.

"Oh, gosh, okay, so I was ten years old," she said. "...I was in elementary school living my best life. Probably like drawing on my class notes or something like that."

Now she's a junior at Tech, taking on adult responsibilities, which include filling out the 2020 Census. Sort of.

"Not at all," she said, regarding chatter about the census. "No one has told me anything."

That's why Virginia Tech's administration is working with other stakeholders like the Town of Blacksburg and Montgomery County to help students, faculty and staff fill out the Census.

"April 1st is the count date," said Mark Owczarski, Assistant Vice President of University Relations. "And of course, that's right in the middle of our spring term and so students who are here will be counted here, versus having mom and dad count them back at home."

And they'll be getting that message to far more students than ten years ago. According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, in 2010, Virginia Tech had 23,690 undergraduates in their headcount. As of 2019, that number was up to 29,300.

The number of additional students is something De La Rosa can attest to.

"We're having a troubled time with figuring out how to fit all the students in our classroom," she said.

These students, too, are communicating a lot differently, which means Tech has to adjust how it delivers the message.

"We'll be advertising on Blacksburg transit," said Owczarski. "We will have all of our University channels, social media, email, web, all of that over an extended period of time all semester long."

That should give students like De La Rosa enough time to do their part.

"Now that I'm aware of the 2020 census, hopefully I can contribute!" she said.

