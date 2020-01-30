Carilion study says economic impact tops $3 billion

The heart of Carilion Clinic is in Roanoke, but its reach extends far beyond to 21 counties in central and southwestern Virginia and southern West Virginia.

The health system is the largest employer west of Richmond, generating more than $3 billion, and nearly 24,000 jobs for the Virginia economy.

"This study just says we're on a roll, and let's continue that roll," said Carilion President and CEO Nancy Agee.

In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Agee said she wasn't surprised by the numbers, but gratified they validate the transformation the health system has undertaken over the last 10 years.

Carilion commissioned the study. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia provided the 2018 snapshot of the health system's economic impact.

And Roanoke Regional Partnership Executive Director Beth Doughty said the numbers reflect the significance of what's happening in the health system.

"According to Moody's, we're the most economically diverse economy in Virginia, so we do have a lot of different sectors that are represented, but this is clearly the most influential, the largest and I think the one that kind of sets a tone for our future," Doughty said.

"We're the anchor for this region and I think the exciting growth that we have going forward is only going to get better as we spin off more companies, as we see the growth in our region continue," Agee added.

