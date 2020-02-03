Bill looks to expedite construction contracts after natural disasters in W.Va.

Almost four years after devastating flooding in West Virginia, some families are fortunate enough to finally be back in a home. However, there are many others still waiting.

Devastating flooding ravaged parts of West Virginia in 2016. Lawmakers have proposed a bill to help with the recovery process after natural disasters.

But West Virginia lawmakers are hopeful a new bill they have passed will help to speed up that recovery process.

House Bill 4130 was passed by the House on Jan. 21. It was then sent to the Senate, who passed it with amendments on Jan. 29. The House then agreed with the changes and sent the bill on to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. It now awaits his signature.

Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, says the bill looks to update the bidding process for government construction contracts that come from declared states of emergency.

"I want to make sure no community ever again experiences the recovery delays like the Elk River communities I represent have suffered following the 2016 floods, and this bill is a critical step forward to prevent those mistakes from ever happening again," Chairman Jeffries said. "We can't prevent future floods, but God willing, we will help our friends and neighbors bounce back as quickly as possible."

Jeffries says the bill looks to expedite the purchasing and bidding contracts for recovery construction. Lawmakers are also hopeful the changes will open the opportunity to give more of these projects to West Virginia companies.

Lawmakers say there were a lot of problems with the way the purchasing and bidding process worked. They are hopeful the changes will help to streamline that process and cut some of the red tape that slowed the recovery process in the 2016 flooding.

Although lawmakers say it won't affect a lot of homes still waiting to be built after the 2016 flooding, it will help families who may face disasters similar to that flooding in the future.

"The 2016 flood displaced a lot of families and every day that a family is not in their home is one day too long for them," said Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam. "Four years is a long process. It's understandable the frustrations that every family has had with trying to get back into their homes to get them rebuilt, and I am hoping that this legislation we have put in place is the final piece of legislation we needed to be able to get each one of them back into their homes."

On Friday, the latest update was released on the RISE program in West Virginia, which helps with the flood recovery.

According to the Adjutant General, 113 homes have been completed with 85 currently in active construction through four different contractors.

Of the 370 cases that are still active, 270 have been awarded to a contractor or sub-recipient like the group West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD.

More than 120 homes are still waiting for a request for quotation.