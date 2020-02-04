Franklin County firefighter launches 'Light it Up Green' campaign

A Franklin County firefighter is launching a new program. Johnathan Smith's initiative is called "Light it Up Green."

The initiative is part of the organization he founded two years ago, Putting a Dent in Mental Health, after his best friend and fellow firefighter committed suicide.

As part of the campaign, Smith asks that you get a green light bulb to light up your porch for the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness month.

"Somebody could be having a very bad day, riding down the road, and see these green porch lights that they've heard about and realize, 'Hey, you know there are people that support mental health,'" Smith said.

You can get a bulb through the organization (while supplies last) or at a hardware store.

