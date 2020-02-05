One year later, Northam's yearbook photo scandal continues to resonate

In February 2019, it looked like the end of the road for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

WDBJ7 photo

First, there was the photo on the governor's medical school yearbook page: one man in a Klu Klux Klan hood, the other in blackface. Next, there was the apology and then a retraction. In the streets, protesters marched, demanding a resignation, and national political figures, including Sen. Tim Kaine, said Northam should step down.

And yet, one year later, the Governor remains.

"This is really a lesson, a classic example of image restoration," said WDBJ7 political analyst Dr. Bob Denton.

Denton says Northam's survival isn't just "incredible," it's also now a road map for politicians looking to weather any sort of political storm.

"First, show contrition. Work behind the scenes with constituent groups. Don't immediately resign."

That model hasn't just allowed Northam to survive, but thrive, overseeing the first Democratic General Assembly in two decades.

"What he will be able to sign and implement is going to be historic in terms of the contemporary history of Virginia," said Denton.

But what the governor signs, and supports, has been impacted by scandal. As part of his comeback, Northam had to seek forgiveness and support from minority communities. That includes the Black Legislative Caucus in Richmond, an alliance that has impacted the policies the governor now supports.

"He certainly moved to adopt the agenda and some of the policy positions of the minority community," said Denton.

That includes a laundry list of proposals: social justice initiatives, minimum wage changes and a focus on equity and equality statewide. A raft of bills touching on those issues have been making their way through the General Assembly in 2020.

One year later, the immediacy of the scandal has faded. But Denton says if Ralph Northam runs for another office, expect to see a familiar photo rear its head.

"It will always be a footnote. He cannot escape it," he said.

