Va. lawmakers advance bill to help domestic violence survivors with housing

House Bill 99 has passed through a House of Delegates committee in Richmond. Kiesha Preston gave a victim impact statement to the committee, which voted on another version of the bill she helped to draft.

The bill was passed by the General Laws committee on a 21-1 vote.

The bill next heads to the full floor of the House of Delegates for a vote. If it passes there, it will then advance to the Senate, and from there, any differences will be resolved in the two chambers, and then it will be signed by Governor Ralph Northam.

"In late 2015, early 2016, I found myself a victim of domestic violence. And in the process of leaving that relationship, things escalated to the point that I needed to take out a protective order, and once my abuser wasn't able to pose a physical or verbal threat to me, the next thing that he attacked was my finances," recounted Kiesha Preston.

Thankfully for Preston, things have gotten easier, but for a while, it seemed like her life was a series of closed doors. Kiesha Preston, a Roanoke mother of three, is a survivor. But that survivor-ship has cost her.

"I went searching for housing and spent a good six months searching for apartments like it was my full-time job and consistently being turned away because I didn't meet the credit requirements," said Preston.

Preston found herself in a financial hole she wasn't sure she could dig herself out of. Two weeks before she and her children were homeless, she found an apartment that didn't check credit scores. But Preston had no plans to stay silent about her experience.

This past September, Preston took part in a second annual workshop Delegate Sam Rasoul hosted called "You Write the Bill." Preston presented her circumstances and her housing dilemma, brought on by her abuser.

Rasoul drafted the bill and as of December 12, House Bill 99 has been pre-filed.

"I just love being able to take an idea right from the people, empowering them, and taking it to the General Assembly," said Delegate Sam Rasoul.

"A lot of times you feel like you're not being taken seriously by law enforcement, by the legal system, so to go to an event like this and to speak up and say 'hey, this happened to me, what do we do to make sure it stops happening to other people,' and have them listen, it just feels very validating," said Preston.

The General Assembly convened January 8, 2020.

