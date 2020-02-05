19th Amendment is a century old

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment's ratification.

That's the amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Although the women's suffrage movement began in 1848 at the Seneca Falls Convention, women did not legally gain that right until August 18, 1920 when the amendment was officially ratified into the United States Constitution with three-fourths of state legislatures' approval.

Randolph County native Denise Campbell has served three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is a candidate for state senate, in the 11th Senatorial District.

"Women are pretty smart. Some of things that we accomplish that people don't give us recognition for is that we hold jobs, raise families, and we run the house, and we can run the country too, and state, and the county," said Campbell.

It was over a century ago in 1913 when women like Francis O'Connor, Alice Paul, and Lucy Burns were tortured in prisons by means of force-feeding for fighting for women's suffrage.



"Sometimes we forget what those women went through. I mean physical abuse, emotional abuse, shunning from many people in their communities... so I am ever grateful to them for making it possible to run in 2020," said Buckhannon City Council candidate Shauna Jones.

"I think if they wouldn't have done what they did, I would not be able to do what I do today," said Campbell.

One century later, West Virginia's women do not shy away from the polls.

"Women in West Virginia ... we're gonna exercise that right because we know that our voice is every bit as important as any as man's," said Upshur County resident Elissa Linger Mills.

State and local elections are May 12th. Early voting begins in April.