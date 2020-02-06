Police: WV pawn shop owner fatally shot would-be robber

A West Virginia pawn shop owner shot and killed a would-be robber on Wednesday.

A pawn shop owner shot and killed a would-be robber in Fairmont Wednesday. (Photo: WDTV)

According to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine, officers responded to The West Side Trading Post Pawn Shop around 11:42 a.m. for a person who was shot during a robbery.

When officers arrived, a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the business, Shine says. He eventually died.

Shine says evidence reviewed so far shows the man entered the business, approached the owner behind the counter and presented a realistic appearing fake gun in a threatening manner. The owner responded by drawing his carried revolver and fired at the man.

Shine says they are still investigating the incident and will continue to get more evidence, but it appeared there was reasonable use of deadly force.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fairmont Fire Deptartment and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, Shine said. Fairmont Police Detectives, Marion County Prosecutor and Marion County Coroner will continue to investigate.

An autopsy is pending.