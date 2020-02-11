W.Va. lawmakers suggest legislative fixes for state's road problems

Three West Virginia lawmakers discussed their frustrations about the current state of legislation regarding roadways.

West Virginia lawmakers held a news conference Monday to address their frustrations about the lack of laws being passed that would fix roads.

During a news conference Monday, Delegate John Williams, Sen. Richard Lindsey and Delegate Danielle Walker all took to the podium to discuss what can be done to help West Virginia's primary and secondary roads.

They claim no bills concerning roads have passed during this year's legislative session, saying most bills that concerned roads died in committees.

Lindsey praised Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin for the money she has put into roads in Charleston. He said he would like to see the same efforts being made in places like Poca and Sissonville.

The three lawmakers agree that House Bill 4021 would be a good start in repairing roads. The House bill is essentially a formula for how money will be spent on West Virginia highway projects.

The amount of funding for each district depends on a few factors. Some of them include how many truck miles are in the district, how many District of Highways miles are in the district, and the district's population growth.

Williams is the main sponsor behind House Bill 4021. He says some state roads are not safe to drive on, and it's time state leaders took action.

"We let our roads get in such terrible shape that we need to do everything we can to ensure that they are safe for West Virginians to ride on," Williams said.

The bill was last sent to the House Finance Committee.

