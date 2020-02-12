Lynchburg man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, not guilty of second degree murder

UPDATE (Feb. 12):

After deliberation Wednesday, a jury found Tyler Andrew Dabney guilty of voluntary manslaughter and not guilty of second degree murder.

Dabney was also found not guilty of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The jury will next move on to the sentencing phase of Dabney's trial.

___________

Self-defense or murder? Those were two arguments coming out of a Lynchburg courtroom Tuesday.

Tyler Andrew Dabney is accused of shooting and killing Benjamin Friar, 32, of Forest, inside a James Crossing apartment on Nov. 28, 2018.

The defense admits Dabney shot Friar, but says it was self-defense because Friar was trespassing. However, prosecutors argue Friar was invited to the apartment that night to buy marijuana.

Dabney took the stand Tuesday and explained Friar was asked to leave multiple times, but he refused. Dabney says Friar then became aggressive. That's when Dabney says he grabbed his gun and shot at Friar multiple times.

The Medical Examiner testified Friar, who formally worked in the realty business, sustained two gunshot wounds, including one to his back which proved fatal.

Dabney is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases.

Closing arguments will begin Wednesday morning at 9.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.