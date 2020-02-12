Victim talks about being shot in head by cousin

A shooting victim says it's a miracle he's alive.

Michael Meade talks about being shot in the head by his cousin in Greenup County, Kentucky.

"It's like getting hit in the head with a 25-pound sledgehammer," Michael Meade said.

Less than 24 hours after suffering an unimaginable injury, Meade was out of the hospital and back on his couch at home.

The 61-year-old says his cousin, Herman Bays, moved into his home on Roar Cemetery Road in Wurtland four years ago because he had nowhere else to go.

"He's my second cousin," Meade said. "I took him in. Now look at me."

The retired plumber says he was out running errands with his mother Monday. He says he got home a little after 4 in the afternoon. He says he unlocked the door and had just started opening it when he got the shock of a lifetime.

"I got the door open about four or five inches, and kaboom," he said.

He says his cousin fired a gun, grazing his head.

"It knocked me on my boot about three feet off the sidewalk," Meade said.

After falling to the ground, Meade says he crawled into the house and called 911.

"Had I passed out, I more than likely would've laid there in the yard and bled to death, because I was bleeding badly," he said.

Meade says he has no idea why his cousin did this. He says they'd had no problems prior to the shooting. He explained that his cousin has suffered a couple strokes and a heart attack, and he figures he just flipped.

"He had no reason to do this," Meade said.

After the shooting, Kentucky State Police say Bays barricaded himself in the home, but after a special response team arrived, Bays came outside and was arrested.

"I'm the luckiest man walking, I guess," Meade said.

Meade says he has no ill feelings toward the cousin who nearly killed him.

"I hope they can get the boy some help," he said.

Bays is charged with first-degree assault. Troopers say more charges are expected. He was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

