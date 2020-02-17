Sheriff's Office looking for information in case of missing man

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 56-year-old Keith Perdue, who was reported missing Friday. The Sheriff's Office says it has new information to help with the case.

Photo courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The last picture of Perdue is from surveillance video at Walmart in Rocky Mount February 2. That same night, a wreck was reported by a passerby in the 1000 block of Muddy Fork Road, just a few miles from Perdue's home address.

Perdue's car was found at the scene, but he wasn't.

Wayne Stanley, Perdue's neighbor, says it wasn't unusual for Perdue to wreck his vehicle.

"I thought he was just hanging out with friends and he'd pop up sooner or later," said Stanley.

Stanley said Perdue is a homebody and it's extremely unusual for him to be gone from home for this amount of time, especially without letting a neighbor know.

"We're not fishing buddies or anything like that; we're just neighbors who look out for each other because we're kind of isolated. We don't have any close neighbors, it's just us," said Stanley.

The Sheriff's Office says Perdue is on medication that causes concern about his disappearance.

"If he didn't take his medications, he would get disoriented and really wouldn't know where he was at or what he was talking about," said Stanley.

Stanley was a part of a weekend search for Perdue, covering all of Muddy Fork Road.

The Sheriff's Office is also looking for two white males who might have taken Perdue home after the wreck.

They ask anyone with any information call Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.