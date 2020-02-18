High winds partially destroy Virginia’s largest and tallest corkscrew willow tree

The recent high winds that we’ve seen have destroyed Virginia’s oldest and largest corkscrew willow tree.

It sits along the Dora Trail in Pulaski. Arborists estimate it’s about 150 years old, which is very unusual for this type of tree. Typically, they only live about 50 years.

Unlike your usual willow tree, its branches grow up in a corkscrew pattern instead of drooping down.

Mayor David Clark said high winds upwards of 60 to 80 miles per hour caused two limbs to fall off.

“Before anyone called me I had seen it driving by. As hard as we’ve worked to try to preserve it, it made me very sad to see it fall,” Clark said. “A tree of this age is not as strong as it was once. The wind just took those out. The other parts seem to be stable for now.”

At its peak, the tree was 57 feet high and 24 feet in diameter. Officials hope to preserve it for a few more years.

Crews from Virginia Tech helped the town trim up some of the dead parts of the tree a little over a year ago. They will continue to monitor its health.

