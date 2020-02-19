Va. toddler's medical journey captures widespread attention

In photos, he appears to be a typical smiling toddler, but Wyatt Lowe has suffered more difficult moments in his first year than most people experience in a long lifetime.

"He is just an unbelievable fighter," Lowe's mother, Katie, told WDBJ7 Tuesday in a phone interview from Philadelphia, where her son has been hospitalized since the end of January.

He's battling a serious heart condition and a myriad of other issues that currently have him on life support.

"He's had two open heart surgeries, one plycation, and he will go for another cardiac cath tomorrow," Lowe explained.

During his long health journey, friends have shared messages of support through a Facebook page called "Warriors for Baby Wyatt."

"It's wonderful to know that people are messaging us and telling us that they think of Wyatt as their own son," Katie Lowe said. "They have put him on multiple prayer lists."

The outpouring of love from neighbors here in Bedford was surprising enough, but Lowe says she's really been blown away by the response she's received from people far away from our region.

A few days ago, reality TV star Heidi Montag called attention to Lowe's case. She asked her Instagram followers to join her in prayer.

"We pray for strength and love for this sweet boy," Montag said in her video message.

"It absolutely means the world to us, that there are people and even celebrities who are thinking of our son during the most difficult time of our life and his life," said Lowe.

Click Here to visit the Warrior's for Baby Wyatt Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.