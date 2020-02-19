W.Va. mom enters plea for leaving son in hot car; surveillance video released

A mother has entered a plea agreement for leaving her 3-month-old baby in a hot car at a Walmart in Southridge, West Virginia.

Monica Keaton was in a Kanawha County courtroom Tuesday where she entered a 'high-low' plea.

Keaton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child neglect causing significant risk of injury or death, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child neglect causing injury.

As part of the 'high-low' plea, Keaton is placed on supervised probation for two years. If she meets all the requirements, the felony charge will be dropped.

If at any time she does not meet the requirements, she will be sentenced for the felony and will have to register on the child abuse registry.

The plea stems from an incident back in July of 2019, when Keaton left her 3-month-old locked in a hot car while she went shopping at Walmart. A woman in the parking lot noticed the child and called police.

According to police, security video showed Keaton in the store for more than 40 minutes while her son was in the car. Crews said the temperature in the car hit about 129 degrees that day.

Police released surveillance video exclusively to WSAZ Tuesday of the moments that July day.

According to police, Keaton can be seen in the store shopping for more than 40 minutes before coming out to see what is happening.

Police say she told them that day that she had gone into the store to get a candy bar and toy for another child.

Keaton is scheduled to be back in court in 2022.

