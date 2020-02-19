Agency ordered to pay fees in 'IM GOD' license plate case

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has to pay more than $150,000 in legal fees for a man who won a lawsuit allowing him to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.

News outlets report a judge ruled this week that the state agency must pay attorneys' fees and court costs in the case.

The ruling came in a case filed by Ben Hart, who set out to get the Kentucky plate in 2016. The transportation department denied the request on the basis it violated anti-discrimination guidelines.

A federal judge ruled in November that "vanity plates" are protected by the First Amendment.

Nov. 14, 2019

A federal court is allowing a Kentucky man to personalize a license plate with the phrase "IM GOD” after a three-year legal battle over the custom engraving.

Court documents show Ben Hart, a self-identified atheist, set out to get the Kentucky plate in 2016. But Hart's request was denied by the state transportation department on the basis it violated anti-discrimination guidelines. News outlets report similar plates had been approved before, including "TRYGOD" and "NOGOD."

Kentucky’s American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation got involved to help Hart challenge the decision. In an opinion Wednesday by a U.S. District Court in Frankfort, the judge ruled “vanity plates” are private speech protected by the First Amendment and that the state had violated Hart’s rights by denying him the plate.