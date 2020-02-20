Proposal to change bicycle regulations in W.Va.

Electronically powered bicycles are currently not allowed in most parts of West Virginia.

Electronic bike that would be allowed on all West Virginia state owned land under a bill proposed in the Senate.

A bill set to be brought up for a vote in the West Virginia Senate would change that by allowing certain bikes on state owned property and roads.

"There are three types of e-bikes," lead sponsor Sen. Mark Maynard (R-Wayne) said. "Class 1 is pedal assisted with no throttle, class 2 is a throttle but is also pedal assisted, and then class 3 is mainly for highway use that has a speed of up to 28 miles per hour."

Maynard said he was surprised to see that e-bikes are not allowed by Division of Natural Resources code. He said this bill would help bring more riders to the state for recreation the same way new ATV trails have.

"Come to West Virginia to ride your e-Bike now because currently you are not allowed to ride it," Maynard said. "We just want West Virginia to be open for business and people to discover its scenic beauty."

The battery powered bicycles are the new trend in recreation, according to Charleston Bicycle Center employee Andrew Greene.

"Absolutely, they are gaining momentum every year," Greene said. "We're selling more and more of them all the time."

Greene said the store now sells a couple dozen of the bikes every year but hopes that would go up substantially if they can be ridden in any parts of the state.

The bill establishes definitions and classes for electronic bikes depending on their speed and function. Children under 15 years old still have to wear a helmet and the bicycles must have labels defining the limits placed on their electronic motors.

Riders do not have to maintain a drivers license, insurance or other registrations on the e-bikes, but class 3 designed for use on roads are required to have a speedometer. E-bikes still have to follow the rules of the road and can not exceed the 28 mph speed limit.

"This bill is going to define what is an e-bike and make sure it is treated just like any other bike out there," Greene said.

The main factor keeping more people from buying the bikes is price, according to Greene. He said a normal bike starts at $500 but the least expensive E-Bikes begin around $2,500 and prices can go up substantially for nicer versions.

Greene said anyone who test rides an e-bike gets off with a smile on their face. The technology allows people to ride on difficult terrain even if they've had injuries or are not as experienced as the people they are riding with.

"This is absolutely a good thing for the state," Greene said. "Giving more people the opportunity to ride a bike that will help them out into rehabbing injuries or riding into older age and giving them more places to ride these bikes is absolutely a win for everybody. The more people we have invested in our public lands, the better we all are for it."

The bill is set for a second reading on Thursday and a possible vote to pass the Senate by the end of the week. Maynard said multiple members of the House of Delegates have expressed interest in supporting the bill to get on the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.

