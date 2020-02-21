Seized dogs are recovering at Rockbridge SPCA

“This is a pretty extreme case,” said Rockbridge SPCA Executive Director Tara Rodi of the dogs, like the dog technically known as Number Six – the staff have dubbed him Johnny Walker – who seems happy enough when he comes out for weighing.

“All of them are very sweet and friendly dogs," Rodi said. "So we’re lucky that we’ve got dogs that are really sweet here under these circumstances.”

But just a week ago, frightened and thin, Johnny came into the SPCA severely underweight with nine other dogs.

“They’re so thin, and they’re big dogs," Rodi said. "They’re not little dogs, they’re big dogs. Some of these dogs should be 70 pounds, and they’re only 35 pounds.”

But now Johnny Walker and the others are getting the care they need.

“We have to feed them slowly so their stomach doesn’t essentially explode," according to Rodi. "They can get really sick and die from being fed too fast.”

So, no matter what, it will be a couple weeks before the five dogs surrendered can be available for adoption. Five others remain a point of contention.

“The other five, the owners’ wishful thinking that they’re going to get them back, so they haven’t surrendered them to us," Rodi said. "But we are taking care of them.”

The owners are facing a range of charges right now including felony animal cruelty.

However that works out, the SPCA is hoping to find good homes for these dogs once they bring them back to health.

Rodi said, “I feel confident that they’re going to make a good pet.”

