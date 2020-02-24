Wine making in winter: Checking in with a Virginia vineyard

Along with meteorologists, wine makers keep a particularly close eye on how Virginia's winter weather shapes up.

"These are active buds, these little tiny things here," said Yvan Beliveau, owner of the Beliveau Winery in Blacksburg.

He finds some of life's greatest joys in the tiniest of promises.

"Enjoy it, everything here is just to be enjoyed," he said.

Since 2009, he's been cultivating his winery and estate in Blacksburg. But he said 2019 was a knockout of a year.

"Here we had good growth season, rain shut down at the correct time. It was the best season we've ever had," he said. "2019, I think across Virginia, or I think at least my region right here, is gonna be the best wine that we've ever made."

After a great season, Beliveau said they helped their vines ease into a sleep. They'd like them to stay that way until the start of April.

"Now, this winter has been just lovely, for us."

For wineries at elevations similar to Beliveau's, the touch of winter has been mild and not concerning.

But, he said, vineyards at lower elevations find themselves wary their vines could be lured out of their sleep.

"If it continues that way because we're warming up too quickly in February and March, they start budding out and there's a freeze and that's really the worst that could happen and I think that's a concern."

There are preventative measures available, but it's not easy. Trimming his 12 acres of wines takes 600 man hours and then some for spring fertilizing.

Wine making can be a gamble, but for Beliveau, the most important ingredient is positivity.

"But we take every year and we make the best wine we can."

