Fishers of Men: Va. church moves into former seafood restaurant

This weekend, you can find fishers-of-men in one of Roanoke's oldest seafood spots.

The former Parker's Seafood Restaurant, which closed in 2018, is now serving up sermons. It's become home to Layman Church.

The come-as-you-are worship center was formed out of the restaurant's old main seating area. Pastor Brian Johnson said Monday the bigger space has allowed them to grow and continue to meet the needs of the congregation. The space that once served fresh fish for purchase has been transformed into a lobby and coffee bar.

"We looked around and we knew it was exactly what we needed," Johnson said. "Main road. Great building, it's just unique. It's just 'cause we're not kind of a normal church."

Robinson says there is still renovation work to be done that they can't yet afford. But they're hoping to use their bigger, better space to help serve the community. He said that would include doing more to support local backpack programs for students.

Layman said the church, which has been around since the '80s, has inhabited two different spots, both of which he said were hard to find.

According to Johnson, the church caters to people who have "been hurt by the Church or Christians," and makes an appeal to current or recovering addicts.

He said they tried three times to make a deal with the seller, finally settling on an affordable amount the third time around. Robinson didn't disclose how much renovations cost, but said the work took about twice as long as expected.

The first service held in the new location was the Sunday after Christmas, when the congregation and band were invited to worship in their pajamas.

Robinson said Sunday they host their official grand opening, where anyone is welcome to attend.

